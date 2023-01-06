The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham Hotspur news and links for Friday, January 6

happy new year everyone!

Many people like to eat grapes when the new year turns. I like to listen to music.

In 2019 and 2020 it was Abbey Road and in 2021 it was Grateful Dead Live at Olympia in 1972.

I tried something new this New Year. The holiday is considered to be this clean slate, of fresh beginnings and new promises, of scars being healed.

I began playing records about 90 minutes until midnight. First, to get the party started, I played Mothership Connection by Parliament.

And then came the clean slate, the fresh beginnings, the promises, the healing.

So I played Tom Petty.

I flipped through my Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers collection and landed on two records that I chose to play: The Live Anthology and Songs and Music from ‘She’s The One’. I never saw the film.

The records spun, the music played, the final grains of sand for 2022 filtered through the hourglass.

Midnight struck and Petty’s most magical chorus bounced off the walls.

Wishing you all a happy new year!

Rest in power, king.

Fitzie’s track of the day: Free Fallin’, by Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers

