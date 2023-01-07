Tottenham Hotspur vs. Portsmouth: FA Cup Third Round Match Thread and How to Watch

Another year, another campaign for silverware begins in the FA Cup. Tottenham Hotspur enter the competition in their usual spot of the third round, hosting League One side Portsmouth. The third-tier club are about as bang-average as it gets, sitting in twelfth place and have a +2 goal differential.

Spurs own Dane Scarlett is currently on loan to Portsmouth, however he will not be featuring against Spurs as is usually the case in this situation. Tottenham will be heavy favorites in this match, but we’ve know that it means nothing in this competition. Spurs will rotate some simply out of necessity, but don’t be shocked if Harry Kane starts at the top of the formation given that there’s nobody else to slot in there without some formation changes.

Lineups

Lineups will be posted one hour prior to kick-off.

How to Watch

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Portsmouth

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, England

Time: 12:30 PM UK, 7:30 AM ET

TV: None

Streaming: ESPN+ (USA), BBC Sport Web

