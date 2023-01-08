Tottenham’s Hojbjerg named Danish Male Footballer of the Year

Remember how cool it was when Son Heung-Min was named South Korea’s Male Player of the Year a while ago (for the umpteenth time)? And then how neat it was to then see Dejan Kulusevski named as Sweden’s Male Player of 2022?

It’s happened again. Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg has been named Denmark’s Male Player of Year for 2022, and it’s pretty sweet.

Pierre-Emile Højbjerg er Årets Mandlige Fodboldspiller



Et stort tillykke til Højbjerg, der her til aften er kåret som Årets Mandlige Fodboldspiller 2022 ved DR's prisshow SPORT 2022 #fordanmark #sport2022



— Fodboldlandsholdene (@dbulandshold) January 7, 2023

The award is granted by the Danish Football Association but was awarded at an awards show hosted by DR, a Danish newspaper. If you think the competition has been dominated by a certain footballer who used to be Tottenham’s No. 23, well you’d be right. Christian Eriksen won the the award five times since 2013, and Kaspar Schmeichel has won it three times in the same period. Last year’s winner was AC Milan central defender Simon Kjaer; this is the first award for Hojbjerg.

This is not one I was expecting, but it’s pretty neat! The award also means that Spurs have the best male player from three notable football countries. My suggestion is we try to have the best male footballers from as many countries as possible — it should only help.

Congrats, Hobby!