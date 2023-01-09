The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham Hotspur news and links for Monday, January 9

good morning everyone - Today begins a trilogy of hoddles from fitzie’s roller-coaster of a saturday. it also features the first Mingus Monday of 2023!
Your hoddler-in-chief did something on saturday that he rarely does: skips a morning run.
You see, every Saturday, regardless of the weather, I throw on my running shoes and go for a run. It makes me feel good physically and mentally.
Over the years it has become ritualistic.
But this weekend I was tired - my eyelids drooped even after I woke up, and I felt my hamstrings constrict after mid-week runs and leg workouts.
So I skipped my run. Weird!
Instead I went back to bed for a half hour, turned on the Tottenham footie, had myself breakfast (cereal, which I don’t often have for breakfast, and coffee). Then I went to the car wash, which can get quite busy.
But look - it is nearly empty at 9:30am! Huzzah!
From there: second breakfast at a small diner in Alexandria. My weekend edition of Wall Street Journal in hand, I had yet another coffee, a waffle (a luxury) and a few slices of bacon (another luxury!).
At 2:15pm, going for a mid-afternoon walk, I catch a bird hop around the grass to my left.
Out from the underground comes a worm! It falls back on the grass and before it is again gripped by the bird’s beak.
Perhaps your ‘morning-person’ HIC could learn a lesson from this late-sleeping aviary.
Fitzie’s track of the day: Orange Was The Color Of Her Dress, Then Silk Blues, by Charles Mingus
And now for your links:
