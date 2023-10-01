Chelsea vs. Tottenham Women: match and general football open thread

Happy Sunday, Spurs fans! If you’re not dehydrated from drinking Liverpool fans’ tears, there’s another Tottenham Hotspur match today that you should check out. Spurs Women open the new WSL season with a whopper of a match — away at Chelsea, two time defending champions.

As Abbie and I said in our Spurs Women preview article, this Tottenham Women team is a complete mystery to everyone, because few have actually had an opportunity to watch them in preseason under new manager Robert Vilahamn. We know that “Bob Goddamn” plays and uptempo, high pressure, attacking style that’s similar in some ways to Ange Postecoglou’s system, but we haven’t seen it in action today. So that’ll be fun!

The other caveat is Spurs’ best player, former Chelsea striker Beth England, is injured and will be out for an as of yet undisclosed period of time. That likely means a start for new signing Martha Thomas. Spurs have had a lot of trouble scoring goals over the past few seasons, but with some new signings and a new head coach, maybe that changes today.

This is your open thread for this match, as well as the Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and Brentford and any other football game you’d like to discuss. The usual match thread rules apply.

Chelsea Women vs. Tottenham Hotspur Women (WSL)

12:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. BST

TV: not televised (USA), Sky Sports (UK)

Stream: Paramount+

Nottingham Forest vs. Brentford (Premier League)

9:00 a.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. BST

TV: USA Network (USA), Sky Sports (UK)

Stream: NBCSports.com

Lineup