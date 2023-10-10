The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham News and Links for Tuesday, October 10

good morning good morning —

Yes I know it’s a Tuesday. But we’re in international break and I have to stretch out the content. So let’s take a look through the photo camera to see some of the best pictures from the Premier League weekend:

Scott McTominay bags a brace after coming off the bench

It’s hard to not root for an academy product perfoming heroics (unless that academy is Arsenal or Chelsea).

Scott McTominay may have given Erik Ten Hag an extra month or so as manager after two goals in extra time to defeat Brentford. He was unmarked for his second goal, scoring with a powerful header.

There were some good moments after the match too with McTominay being serenaded by the United fans.

Roy Hodgson manages his 400th Premier League game

What a career ol’ Roy Hodgson has had. It’s hard to believe this man once managed Inter - not that he’s a bad manager, it’s just that it was ages ago.

He led Fulham to Europa League where they enjoyed a spectacular victory against Juventus.

Hodgson would go on to manage Liverpool and England (among other clubs), but the man has since become synonymou with Crystal Palace. In fact, they can’t really do any better than him right now. They tried that with Patrick Viera. Didn’t work.

Palace drew 0-0 against Forest in Hodgson’s 400th appearance.

Jaguars celebrate at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Okay, this one’s Premier League-adjacent.

The NFL returned to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. And while the Buffalo Bills complained about the turf, the Jacksonville (that’s Florida) Jaguars boosted their playoff hopes.

