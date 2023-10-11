The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham News and Links for Wednesday, October 11

good morning good morning

The NHL season is back!

Yes it is autumn and that means ice hockey is returning to the United States and not one, but seven teams in Canada.

One of those non-Canadian teams is in the great city of San Jose, California.

That’s home to the Sharks.

And I don’t mean to brag, but the Sharks are pretty terrible. How terrible? Oh you know, just projected to be the worst team in the NHL.

It’s not surprise. The Sharks went all-in (as it were) some years ago when they signed Erik Karlsson and brought in Gus Lundqvist. EK69 was the real get though. And we had a phenomenal season that culminated with a HUGE playoff win against the desert-dwelling Las Vegas Expansion Team and ended with a loss against the St Louis Blueys.

Since then, the Sharks have been terrible. Everyone is gone now except for Tomas Hertl and Logan Couture. Truth is, both of them should go too.

I hope they do. I love em both. The Sharks might be okay in a few years, but by then Hertl and Couture will be long past their peaks.

Erik Karlsson is now with the Pittsburgh Penguins (thsoe Pittsburgh-affilated hoddlers may be happy to hear this).

For those who care - the Sharks are ranked the worst team in the NHL in multiple power rankings.

Happy international break.

Fitzie’s track of the day: Take The Skindheads Bowling, by Camper Van Beethoven

