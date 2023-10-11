Update: Rodrigo Bentancur’s return is in the horizon

It’s International Break and usually, during this time, updates come out about injuries that Tottenham players pick up. But, good news has come out of Hotspur Way as a key contributor to the team is expected back in the coming weeks.

According to Paul O’Keefe, Rodrigo Bentancur is expected to be back in the next three to four weeks after recovering from his ACL injury he sustained in the Leicester City game back in February. O’Keefe did clarify things in a thread down below.

In the next month he’ll be fit but match fitness isn’t the same thing. He’s gotta kick a ball and see how he responds to contact training — Paul O Keefe (@pokeefe1) October 11, 2023

It is apparent how much of a key piece Bentancur was in last year’s season, and before he was sidelined with the crucial injury, the Uruguayan had scored five and assisted twice in 18 Premier League games. Many remember the winner he had in the 4-3 win against Leeds United.

Now, it will be time to see how he will look in Ange Postecoglou’s system. It will take some time for him to get back to his best, and even seeing the pitch in a Premier League game. However, adding another body in the midfield to keep the gears rolling through a successful start to the season will be wonderful to see.