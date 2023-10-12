The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham News and Links for Thursday, October 12

good morning!

I first realised that it was autumn on my way home from work the other week. I crossed the street and noticed a bunch of leaves on the sidewalk. I had to crunch them, of course.

So I look around at the other trees and notice all the colours are changing - huzzah!

Since then the temperature has been steadily dropping and I’ve busted out knitwear. Finally it’s sweater weather season.

But it just feels like autumn, ya know? I’ve been waiting a long time for it to come around this year. Sick of the heat, the humidity, the mosquitos.

Can’t say I’m a huge fan of the sun setting before 7pm (or 6om) but I guess that’s a sacrifice we have to make when living in this wonderful weather.

So put on your jumpers, make that second cup of coffee and enjoy the autumn season.

Fitzie’s track of the day: Autumn Almanac, by The Kinks

