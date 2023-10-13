Sterling September for Son: Spurs take out monthly awards once more

Well, well, well. It’s groundhog day here in Spursland, as accolades keep on coming for League Leaders Tottenham Hotspur™ (that’s right, I said it): the Lilywhites have once again taken out both the Premier League Manager and Player of the Month awards!

A Son-sational month for the South Korean!



Son Heung-min is September's @EASPORTSFC Player of the Month #PLAwards pic.twitter.com/LdeDUg2o8i — Premier League (@premierleague) October 13, 2023

Spurs captain Heung-Min Son and manager Ange Postecoglou have both been rewarded for the extremely good form shown by the team through September (and in Sonny’s case, some excellent individual performances), and these awards are really a reflection of how swimmingly things are going down at N17 presently.

Son scored a superb six goals through September, closing the gap on Erling Haaland in the golden boot standings. His six included a hat-trick against Burnley, a goal against Liverpool, and who can forget his double against North London rivals Arsenal? Honestly, when it comes down to it, Son WAS the only logical recipient of the award from those nominated, and it’s fantastic to see him get the praise he so richly deserves. This is Sonny’s fourth player of the month award during his Spurs career, and it speaks volumes that only six other players have won the award more than he (one of whom is Son’s once teammate, Harry Kane).

Ange Postecoglou perhaps had a tougher run at the award - Arsenal are also unbeaten, with Mikel Arteta nominated as well - but it’s hard to argue with first place. Premier League football just seems like a breeze for big Ange, and while it’s hard not to think things may get tougher from here on out, his coaching has been faultless thus far, and like Son he is an extremely well-deserving recipient of the award. It’s also nice to see that the always gracious in defeat Jurgen Klopp (hahahahahahaha) has something more to complain about, with his losing out on the award a decision you could perhaps call... unprecedented.

There was no such luck unfortunately for youth team center back Alfie Dorrington, who lost out on the PL2 Player of the Month award to West Ham’s Callum Marshall; though I’m sure he’ll take solace in the fact that the U-21 side is also top of the table.

Congratulations to Sonny and Ange (again). Here’s hoping we keep seeing more of this as the season progresses!