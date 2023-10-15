Brighton Women vs. Spurs Women: match thread and how to watch

Happy Sunday Spurs fans! It’s international break which means we have to wait another week to watch the TOP OF THE TABLE Tottenham Hotspur men’s team in action against Fulham. But there’s still football on today — Tottenham Hotspur Women travel to face Brighton & Hove Albion Women at the AmEx Stadium today.

Spurs Women have had a pretty great week. They rebounded from a narrow (but still promising) opening week loss at Chelsea by defeating Bristol City in the league before pounding Championship side Reading 6-0 in the Continental Cup group stage. Today they travel to face a Brighton Women side that split its opening two league matches — defeating Everton before losing to West Ham last weekend.

Robert Vilahamn has started with the same lineup in each of Spurs’ first two league matches but rotated heavily for the Cup. With three games in eight days, will he go back to his preferred XI or mix things up a bit? Will there be any aggressive subbing? We’ll find out!

The match is not televised but is available for (free) streaming on The FA Player.

Lineups

How to Watch

Brighton Women vs. Tottenham Hotspur Women

Sunday, October 15, 2023

American Express Stadium, Brighton

11:00 a.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. BST

TV: none

Streaming: The FA Player