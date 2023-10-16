The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham News and Links for Monday, October 16

good morning and happy monday!

Today I watched rugby for the first time in a long time.

Not gonna lie - I had no idea what was going on. I imagine this is how most non-Americans feel about watching American football.

Anyways - the match was England vs Fiji. In the quarterfinals of the Rugby World Cup, apparently.

When I tuned in England were up 24-10. Then Fiji had two tries to bring it to 24-22. Oh, is that pressure I smell?

But then somehow England scored again. And then in the 85th minute England got a turnover, which was apparently enough to call the game (they don’t play until 90 minutes?).

So England move on to the semifinals where they’ll play against South Africa.

On the other side of the bracket is Argentina-New Zealand. It’s a great week for some rugby.

