good morning!

I forgot to do the hoddle.

So here it is. this is your hoddle.

It was supposed to be about running. Guess i’ll save that for another week.

But you know what i am right now? Running (behind, that is)

So please use this space for your daily chitter chatter.

There’ll be a real hoddle on Wednesday

Fitzie’s track of the day: Door, by Caroline Polachek

And now for your links:

The Athletic ($$) does a profile on Alejo Veliz