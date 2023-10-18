 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham News and Links for Wednesday, October 18

Are we sporting a new kit this season?

By Fitzie
/ new
Baltimore Ravens v Tennessee Titans Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images

wishing you all a happy morning

We’re still in the early stages of the Premier League season, but we’ve seen Tottenham sport all three kits a handful of times.

We of course have the classic white home kits with a crewneck collar and navy band on the sleeves.

The away kit (given 4 stars on the Tottenham shop site) features a buttonless polo, iridescent cockerel and some purple accents in the armpit. Because you don’t want folks to see your pit stains.

Of course - we have the third kit. The taupe beauty with black panels on the sides and an elevated looking collar. It’s caused a fair bit of drama.

We really haven’t chatted much about the goalkeeper kit. It’s got a fun blue pattern and quite rare - only one player on the pitch is allowed to wear this one.

So let’s open this for discussion. Are you getting a kit this seaosn? If so, which one? Oh look - a poll!

Poll

Which Tottenham kit are you getting this season?

view results
  • 13%
    Home
    (7 votes)
  • 35%
    Away
    (18 votes)
  • 7%
    Third
    (4 votes)
  • 3%
    Goalkeeper
    (2 votes)
  • 39%
    I don’t want a new kit, fitzie
    (20 votes)
51 votes total Vote Now

Fitzie’s track of the day: Fragile, by Wire

And now for your links:

Nicolo Fagioli banned seven months by Italian FA for violating betting rules

Team USA’s Michael Bradley set to retire

More From Cartilage Free Captain

Tottenham Hotspur News 24/7

Loading comments...