The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham News and Links for Wednesday, October 18

We’re still in the early stages of the Premier League season, but we’ve seen Tottenham sport all three kits a handful of times.

We of course have the classic white home kits with a crewneck collar and navy band on the sleeves.

The away kit (given 4 stars on the Tottenham shop site) features a buttonless polo, iridescent cockerel and some purple accents in the armpit. Because you don’t want folks to see your pit stains.

Of course - we have the third kit. The taupe beauty with black panels on the sides and an elevated looking collar. It’s caused a fair bit of drama.

We really haven’t chatted much about the goalkeeper kit. It’s got a fun blue pattern and quite rare - only one player on the pitch is allowed to wear this one.

So let’s open this for discussion. Are you getting a kit this seaosn? If so, which one? Oh look - a poll!

Poll Which Tottenham kit are you getting this season? Home

Away

Third

Goalkeeper

I don’t want a new kit, fitzie vote view results 13% Home (7 votes)

35% Away (18 votes)

7% Third (4 votes)

3% Goalkeeper (2 votes)

39% I don’t want a new kit, fitzie (20 votes) 51 votes total Vote Now

Fitzie’s track of the day: Fragile, by Wire

