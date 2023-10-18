The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham News and Links for Wednesday, October 18

wishing you all a happy morning
We’re still in the early stages of the Premier League season, but we’ve seen Tottenham sport all three kits a handful of times.
We of course have the classic white home kits with a crewneck collar and navy band on the sleeves.
The away kit (given 4 stars on the Tottenham shop site) features a buttonless polo, iridescent cockerel and some purple accents in the armpit. Because you don’t want folks to see your pit stains.
Of course - we have the third kit. The taupe beauty with black panels on the sides and an elevated looking collar. It’s caused a fair bit of drama.
We really haven’t chatted much about the goalkeeper kit. It’s got a fun blue pattern and quite rare - only one player on the pitch is allowed to wear this one.
So let’s open this for discussion. Are you getting a kit this seaosn? If so, which one? Oh look - a poll!
Poll
Which Tottenham kit are you getting this season?
-
13%
Home
-
35%
Away
-
7%
Third
-
3%
Goalkeeper
-
39%
I don’t want a new kit, fitzie
