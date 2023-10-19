The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham News and Links for Thursday, October 19

good morning!

We are so close to watching Tottenham play football again. Like, days away.

For those of you checking the table: Tottenham are top of the league.

But it’s gonna be a weird week when Tottenham do return. They first play Fulham at home on Monday (23 October) before playing Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park that Friday (27 October).

It’s not a schedule we see that often, and I don’t quite understand the reasoning behind it. Tottenham aren’t playing European football. Palace aren’t playing European football. Fulham? Nope.

No other team is playing that Friday either (well, Palace will play.). So yeah, I don’t really understand it. At the very least Spurs will be playing within London in both games.

And it’s a good excuse for anyone who wants to end work early - you get to do it twice.

Fitzie’s track of the day: Call it Stormy Monday, by Albert King (with Stevie Ray Vaughan)

And now for your links:

Millwall confirm manager Gary Rowett has left by mutual consent

The Athletic ($$) ranks every PL stadium

Spanish women’s NT calls up Jenni Hermoso for first time since Rubiales scandal