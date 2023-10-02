The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham News and Links for Monday, October 2

good morning!

There was a tonne of Premier League drama this weekend, am I right? Which means there’s not better time for an EFL Championship roundup than now.

And let’s up the ante even more by writing about it when I’ve watched such little EFL footie. (Not as if I don’t want to, it’s that Tottenham have interfered with it. For those who care: The club I’ve watched the most after Spurs have been Plymouth Argyle.)

First, let’s look at managerial changes. Neil Warnock’s out at Huddersfield. He did a wonderful job offering them short-term stability as they transitioned to Darren Moore. That’s the only managerial change so far.

Now, let’s look at the top real quick. Leicester City are flying. And if you want to give Tottenham Hotspur Legend Harry Winks all the credit for that, then go ahead. After all, fitzie is. Even without him, it’s clear they have so much more talent than anyone else in the Championship. Right now, it’s a race for second.

And an interesting race it is indeed. Ipswich Town and Preston NE hold the second and third spots, respectively. Your HIC hasn’t been able to see either of these teams play yet. I’m higher on Ipswich. Preston I imagine will eventually fall between 9th and 14th.

But look out for Sunderland. I admit I thought this team would fall a little bit after last season’s return, but they’ve been so good. Former Tottenham Hotspur Legend Jack Clarke is a delight and he’s done wonderful work there.

Hull City and Cardiff are both surprises in the top six right now, but Norwich are right there after an impressive 2-0 win against Birmingham. Johnathan Rowe is a player to watch.

Some struggling clubs out there include: Southampton (4L in last 5), Millwall, Leeds, Birmingham and Bristol City.

As for the relegation contenders, it’s not that big a surprise. Middlesbrough finally climbed out of the bottom three with wins against Watford and Soton. Meanwhile, Sheffield Wednesday are dreadful. Would not surprise me if there’s a managerial change there soon.

Pity Wednesday fans for having one of the worst owners right now who uses club statements to attack fans.

EFL Championship top six:

Leicester City (24 Pts, +12 GD)

2. Ipswich Town (22 Pts, +7 GD)

3. Preston North End (20 Pts, + 3 GD)

4. Sunderland (16 Pts, + 10 GD)

5. Hull City (16 Pts, +5 GD)

6. Cardfif City (16 Pts, +4 GD)

EFL Championship bottom three:

22. QPR (8 Pts, -7 GD)

23. Rotherham (5 Pts, -11 GD)

24. Sheffield Wednesday (2 Pts, -12 GD)

