The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham News and Links for Friday, October 20

The Rolling Stones haven’t released an album since 2016.

That changes today with Hackney Diamonds. I, for one, am truly hyped.

I have to admit I was a little lukewarm with their first single Angry (does a man in his 80s need to ask why he and his misses aren’t making love anymore?) and Mick Jagger’s voice sounded a little inorganic. But the outro is fantastic and classic Stones.

Their second single Sweet Sounds of Heaven is fantastic. And it’s one I think can find a place in Stones classics of the Sticky Fingers days. Lady Gaga and Stevie Wonder were both superb additions to this song.

The rest we haven’t heard yet. And I’m gonna try to stay away from it until I get a chance to listen to it on the record player (at least one trip to the record store is scheduled for this weekend).

So let’s celebrate Stones Day with some of our favourite Rolling Stones tracks.

Fitzie’s track of the day: Happy, by The Rolling Stones

