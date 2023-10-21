Saturday Football Open Thread

This has been the most interminable international break. Not only does it feel ridiculous — an October break after we just had one in September? — but also, gosh dang it I just wanted to watch Ange-Ball again! It’s something, isn’t it? After three seasons where I low-key thought about whether there were much more interesting hobbies I could take up like dog grooming or macrame, suddenly this big Aussie guy shows up and I’m invested again. Which brings me back to international breaks — don’t they just suck? They sure do.

Anyway, there are some juicy games on today. A Merseyside Derby? You betcha. Pep versus the person who could conceivably replace him? Yeppers. Chelsea vs. Arsenal? Oh baby.

Here’s your open thread. The usual rules apply.

Liverpool vs. Everton

7:30 a.m. ET / 12:30 p.m. UK

TV: USA Network (USA), TNT Sports (UK)

Stream: NBCSports.com

Bournemouth vs. Wolves

10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. UK

TV: none

Stream: Peacock

Brentford vs. Burnley

10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. UK

TV: none

Stream: Peacock

Manchester City vs. Brighton

10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. UK

TV: USA Network (USA)

Stream: NBCSports.com

Newcastle vs. Crystal Palace

10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. UK

TV: none

Stream: Peacock

Notthingham Forest vs. Luton Town

10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. UK

TV: none

Stream: Peacock

Chelsea vs. Arsenal

12:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. UK

TV: NBC (USA), Sky Sports (UK)

Stream: NBCSports.com

Sheffield United vs. Manchester United

3 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. UK

TV: not televised (USA), Sky Sports (UK)

Stream: Peacock