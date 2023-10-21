DONE DEAL: Spurs Women keeper Eleanor Heeps loaned to Sheffield United

Tottenham Hotspur Women have announced a loan deal for 20-year-old goalkeeper Eleanor Heeps. She will join Championship side Sheffield United until January, and will continue to train with Spurs several days of the week.

This is a great move for a young goalkeeper who will likely not see minutes behind Becky Spencer and Bara Votikova. Eleanor has also spent time on loan at Blackburn United (what league) and Coventry United. Despite Coventry’s poor form that season, she won hearts and was generally well liked by fans.

Go get ‘em, Eleanor! We’ll see you soon!