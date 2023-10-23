 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham News and Links for Monday, October 23

Tottenham football is back

By Fitzie
/ new

Photo by Ian Cook - CameraSport via Getty Images

good morning!

We’ve waited long enough, haven’t we?

James Maddison (the footballer) said earlier that the most recent international break came at an annoying time for Spurs. I mean, he has a point. Ange’s boys were absolutely flying.

But who cares that it’s been a few weeks since our last match (1-0 vs Luton Town 7 October), Tottenham are back !!

Fulham are a tricky opponent. There’ll probably be more said in a couple forthcoming non-fitzie posts, but they did draw at Arsenal earlier in the season.

I don’t wanna get carried away (even though we’re winning the league). I’m just so glad to see Tottenham play football again. I can’t wait for the chants. For Sonny. For Cuti Romero and Big Ange.

Bring me my Tottenham football.

Fitzie’s track of the day: Bird Calls, by Charles Mingus

And now for your links:

An oldie but a goodie: Kevin Wimmer on Mousa Dembele, Sonny and more

Seventeen-year-old Marc Guiu scores 33 seconds into Barca senior debut

Manchester United announce plans to honour Sir Bobby Charlton

