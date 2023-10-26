The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham News and Links for Thursday, October 26

good morning!

Welcome one, welcome all to the latest installment in Orchid Tales, where your hoddler-in-chief logs the progress orchid has made.

I bought Planty almost 18 months ago. Since then, Planty has lost one stalk, grown some new leaves, grown a new stalk, blossomed seven blooms, tilted sideways and grown upright roots.

After my extended trip to Connecticut this past weekend, Planty has brought to me a new development: a new offshoot.

Some people are welcomed by dogs wagging their tales. I am greeted by a small orchid offshoot. But it’s a beautiful looking thing.

If my estimations are correct, I anticipate two blooms will sprout forth from it. But that is still a few months away.

It’s quite amazing. Just a week ago there was nary a sign that I would see another flower shoot forth from Planty. But today I am staring at a wonderful looking offshoot, about halfway down the primary stem.

I cannot wait to see those purple blooms again.

Fitzie’s track of the day: Dream Job, by Yard Act

