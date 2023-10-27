The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham News and Links for Friday, October 27

good morning!

It’s Friday and Tottenham Hotspur football has come early - huzzah!

This weekend also brings with it the Marine Corps Marathon, which your hoddler-in-chief won’t be participating in this year. Nor did I intend to.

I ran it last year (my third marathon), and I kind of honestly went into a bit of a funk during some parts in the 12 months since then. Running was sort of a drag and the ones I enjoyed the most - where I’d run eight miles or further - were happening less often.

I especially struggled during the summer, crumbling under the mid-Atlantic humidity.

And then autumn turned, the air got crisper and I felt lighter. I never committed to running a race this year - either because of Covid, a pesky hip injury or lack of motivation - although I had hoped I’d be able to run the distance of a half marathon.

I got close the other week, running 11 miles. It was the exact distance I had wanted to run and it was on a beautiful Sunday morning. To run along the Potomac River looking at the memorials, the velvety waters and lush Roosevelt Island - can’t beat that.

And I felt really good too. I also ran very well. Eleven miles in 1:19.00. I’m not 100% convinced that’s correct because I’ve had GPS issues on my watch (that Sunday it worked).

I’ve also been reading a book about running - What I Talk About When I Talk About Running, by Haruki Murakami. I’ve never read his stuff before. But I felt not alone when I read his book. The way he discusses running is very similar to how I’ve told others of my own experiences with it.

Above all, it’s about the joy of running.

Now, I’ve found that joy again and I hope to hold onto it. It’s too late to run a half this year, but next year’s looking likely. I’m eyeing the DC Half Marathon in March, and the Marine Corps 17.75K the week after. Maybe there’s one in January or February.

Am I a stronger runner today than I was last year? I don’t necessarily think so. I can run faster, the discipline isn’t as strong and it takes a little more time to freshen my legs.

That doesn’t mean it can’t be done.

Does it mean fitzie’s running a full marathon next year? I’m not sure yet, but the fire’s burning again.

Fitzie’s track of the day: My Love Mine All Mine, by Mitski

