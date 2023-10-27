Crystal Palace vs. Tottenham Hotspur: game time, live blog, and how to watch online

Next up is the latest in a series of London derbies: this time, Tottenham Hotspur are away at Crystal Palace. Though Spurs will miss the “nightclub atmosphere” at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, they’ll be hoping to keep the party going against Roy Hodgson’s Eagles, who will be looking for some revenge after being pumped 4-0 by Newcastle.

Their defeat in the North aside, Palace have been pretty strong defensively this season, and will be looking to stymie the in-form Heung-Min Son; it’s at the other end though where they’ve struggled, and it’ll likely be tough for them to muster the punch to break down the likes of Cuti Romero, Mickey Van de Ven, and Guglielmo Vicario.

COYS!

Lineups

Our XI for tonight's clash against Palace



Featuring our newly introduced legacy numbers! pic.twitter.com/YVg5bD3YZR — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) October 27, 2023

Live Blog

How to Watch

Crystal Palace vs. Tottenham Hotspur

Selhurst Park, London, UK

Friday, October 27, 2023

Time: 3:00 p.m. ET, 8:00 p.m. UK

TV: USA Network, Sky Sports Premier League (UK). Check international listings at livesoccertv.com

Streaming: nbcsports.com

Match thread rules

The match thread rules are the same as always. To any visitors coming here for the first time, welcome! We’re glad you’re here! Wipe your feet, mind the gap, and be sure to check out the other pages at this outstanding site. While you’re here, though, we have a few rules and regulations:

Absolutely no links to illegal streams. They’re bad and they get us in trouble. Violators will be warned or banned.

We have rules against “relentless negativity.” Nobody likes a Negative Nancy. Don’t knee-jerk and post outlandish or hurtful things just because you’re frustrated.

Along those lines, outright abuse of players or match officials is also not allowed. It’s fine to say “wow, that was a really bad call,” but it’s NOT okay to direct copious amounts of abuse in the direction of said official over a call you did not like.

Treat other people in the match thread the way you would want someone else to treat your grandmother. Be nice. This is a community of fans, not an un-moderated message board.

NO SPIDERS!

Finally, while we don’t have a rule against profanity, please try and keep the naughty words in check. Also, language that is sexist, racist, transphobic, or homophobic in nature will be swiftly deleted and you will be immediately banned. This is an open, supportive community.

Have fun, and COYS!