Palace 1-2 Tottenham: Community Player Ratings

Tottenham Hotspur went five points clear at the top of the Premier League table after another win and another clean sheet, this time a 2-1 away win over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park. After a dour and scoreless first half, Spurs opened the floodgates with a fortunate own goal from Palace’s Joel Ward (off a cross from James Maddison), while Brennan Johnson and Son Heung-Min combined for Tottenham’s second.

And not only that but we got reserve minutes from both Bryan Gil and Rodrigo Bentancur, who made his first appearance for Spurs since injuring his ACL in January!

Palace pulled one back despite a very clear and obvious handball on Jordan Ayew that VAR somehow declined to wave off and that spoiled Tottenham’s clean sheet. They’ll hardly care. They’re guaranteed to be top of the table going into November and that’s jus awesome.

It wasn’t always champagne football, but the vibes are still undefeated. It’s time to rate the players.

Rate the players from 1⁄2 to 5 stars. If the player doesn’t deserve a rating due to minutes played, DO NOT RANK. I will round the stars up/down to the nearest half-star for the player ratings later this week.

