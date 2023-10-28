Saturday football open thread

Happy Saturday, Tottenham Hotspur fans! Well, well, well. As much as I’ve railed against the Monday - Friday - Monday match schedule, I confess there’s something nice about having a weekend coming up that’s chock full of football that I can enjoy, and knowing that no matter what happens, this is still true:

Damn straight. Here’s your Saturday match thread. The usual rules apply.

Saturday match schedule

Chelsea vs. Brentford

7:30 a.m. ET / 12:30 p.m. UK

TV: USA Network (USA), TNT Sports (UK)

Stream: NBCSports.com

Bournemouth vs. Burnley

10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. UK

TV: not televised (USA/UK)

Stream: Peacock

Arsenal vs. Sheffield United

10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. UK

TV: USA Network (USA), not televised (UK)

Stream: NBCSports.com

Wolves vs. Newcastle United

12:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. UK

TV: NBC (USA), Sky Sports (UK)

Stream: Peacock