Saturday football open thread

No matter what happens, Tottenham will go into November top of the table. Rejoice!

By Dustin George-Miller
Crystal Palace v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

Happy Saturday, Tottenham Hotspur fans! Well, well, well. As much as I’ve railed against the Monday - Friday - Monday match schedule, I confess there’s something nice about having a weekend coming up that’s chock full of football that I can enjoy, and knowing that no matter what happens, this is still true:

Damn straight. Here’s your Saturday match thread. The usual rules apply.

Saturday match schedule

Chelsea vs. Brentford
7:30 a.m. ET / 12:30 p.m. UK
TV: USA Network (USA), TNT Sports (UK)
Stream: NBCSports.com

Bournemouth vs. Burnley
10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. UK
TV: not televised (USA/UK)
Stream: Peacock

Arsenal vs. Sheffield United
10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. UK
TV: USA Network (USA), not televised (UK)
Stream: NBCSports.com

Wolves vs. Newcastle United
12:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. UK
TV: NBC (USA), Sky Sports (UK)
Stream: Peacock

