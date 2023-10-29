Sunday football open thread

Happy Sunday, Spurs fans! If you’re living in the UK, Daylight Savings Time just ended for you early this morning, so congratulations on the extra hour of sleep! Us backwards Colony Dwellers must wait another full week before that happens.

But because of that time change, the difference between clocks in Eastern Time and UK time is now four hours rather than the customary five, at least for today’s games. That means the kick-off times for today’s Premier League matches are a little wonky.

And that’s not the only reason. We actually have overlapping matches! The late games today kick off an hour after the start of West Ham-Everton, which is weird. Apparently the Manchester Derby start time was moved up an hour due to policing issues and the other matches in the middle time slot decided to follow suit due to TV issues.

Here’s your open thread for Sunday. The usual match thread rules apply. And also — Tottenham Hotspur are in first place!

Sunday match schedule

West Ham vs. Everton

9 a.m. ET / 1 p.m. UK

TV: USA Network (USA), Sky Sports (UK)

Stream: NBCSports.com

Aston Villa vs. Luton

10 a.m. ET / 2 p.m. UK

TV: not televised

Stream: Peacock

Brighton vs. Fulham

10 a.m. ET / 2 p.m. UK

TV: not televised

Stream: Peacock

Liverpool vs. Nottingham Forest

10 a.m. ET / 2 p.m. UK

TV: not televised

Stream: Peacock

Manchester United vs. Manchester City

11:30 a.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. UK

TV: not televised (USA), Sky Sports (UK)

Stream: Peacock