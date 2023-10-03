The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham News and Links for Tuesday, October 3

good morning!

Tom Petty died on October 2, 2017. I’m not late - it’s October 2 as I write this.

So let’s remember Tom Petty in today’s hoddle.

I’ve written about his music many times before, so I won’t spend too much time doing that tonight.

Our TOTD comes from his album Damn The Torpedoes. I’m actually running out of songs from this album to choose from because I’ve included so many songs from there.

I’ve always loved Petty’s music. He’s my favourite musician of all time. Simple lyrics that anyone can relate to with killer hooks.

His music, to me, means freedom. I’m glad this world had Tom Petty.

It is much quieter without him.

Fitzie’s track of the day: Don’t Do Me Like That, by Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers

And now for your links:

What’s Troy Parrott up to? All this in more in the Tottenham loan latest

The Athletic ($$): Tottenham are a club transformed

How Union Berlin went from ruin to Europe’s elite