The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham News and Links for Monday, October 30

good morning! We are nearly at the end of the month (already?) which means it’s time to take a look at all things EFL Championship:

——-

We’re roughly one-third of the way into the EFL Championship and we have two clubs off to historically good starts.

Those two clubs in question: Leicester City and Ipswich Town.

I don’t think there’s ever been a team as good as Leicester in the Championship. This is a Premier League club who probably wouldn’t struggle all that much in the top flight this season. Instead, they are tearing the Championship a new one.

They now hold a 14-point gap over third-placed Leeds because of a 2-1 win against QPR, a win that cost QPR gaffer Gareth Ainsworth his job. The strike that sealed it? None other than Harry Winks.

Check this out:

Oh Harry Winks that is beautiful #LCFC

pic.twitter.com/h7RXaifz5p — The Second Tier (@secondtierpod) October 28, 2023

There’s been a lot of talk about Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham this weekend, but the best strike by an Englishman the past few days comes from your hoddler-in-chief’s pride and joy.

Directly behind Leicester are Ipswich Town, who are having a magical run. I thought they’d be good, but not this good. They lost to Plymouth twice in League One last year, but Saturday’s 3-2 win showed that there’s a huge gap between these two clubs right now.

For those keeping tabs on Tottenham boys - Dane Scarlett also made an appearance for Town on Saturday. It wasn’t his best, but hey it’s good he’s getting some minutes for a club at the table’s business end.

As for the top four of the Championship, well it seems that’s firming up a little bit early this saeson. Leeds had a couple good results against Huddersfield and Norwich, whilst Southampton are unbeaten in their last six.

That means that, unlike last year, there’s a bit of separation between the contenders and those who are looking to be in the mix. It also means there’s a much smaller window to get into the playoffs. I’m not quite sold on Southampton or Leeds yet, though. There’s still a bit of inconsistent results that need to get sorted.

(Of course, of course I know it’s only October. There’s still so much to be played)

And just as the top four seem pretty solid, so too does the bottom two. Sheffield Wednesday finally picked up their first win of the season (against Rotherham) and QPR have continued their horrific run since 12 months ago.

We should put Rotherham in there two, even though they have one gamee in hand and got points against Southampton, Preston and Norwich this season. Still, five points separate them and 21st-placed Huddersfield. The Terriers are also awful and wil be in the mix to get relegated.

EFL Championship top six:

Leicester City (39 Pts, +21 GD, 14 MP) Ipswich Town (34 Pts, +14 GD, 13 MP) Leeds United (25 Pts, +9 GD, 14 MP) Southampton (24 Pts, -1 GD, 14 MP) Cardiff City (23 Pts, +7 GD, 14 MP) Hull City (23 Pts, +4 GD, 14 MP)

EFL Championship bottom three:

22. Rotherham (9 Pts, -10 GD, 13 MP)

23. QPR (8 Pts, -16 GD, 14 MP)

24. Sheffield Wednesday (6 Pts, -15 GD, 14 MP)

Fitzie’s track of the day: Roland Kirk’s Message, by Charles Mingus

And now for your links:

Why Ange Postecoglou may have found solution with Destiny Udogie injured

Dan KP: Tottenham learn new way to win

Lyon manager injured after team bus attacked in Marseille

Liverpool show support ‘for our brother’ after Luis Diaz’s parents reportedly kidnapped