The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham News and Links for Tuesday, October 31

good morning and Happy Halloween everyone!

Today is the spookiest day of the year filled with ghouls, ghosts and goblins.

I’m sure there’s a good amount of folks out there who will be listening to some Halloween-themed music today. You got to get in the spirit somehow.

I have a problem with Halloween playlists. They all consist of Monster Mash, Maneater (which is actually about New York City ..) and Werewolves of London (we know Warren Zevon is so much more than this).

You know which band is always missing in these playlists? Queen.

And why? It makes no sense to me.

If you take a look at their earlier catalogue, it’s fillled to the brim with songs that can fit the Hallow’s festivities: Great King Rat, My Fairy King, White Queen, Fairy Feller’s Master Stroke, The March of the Black Queen, Tenement Funster, Flick of the Wrist, All Dead All Dead - so many! But we don’t mention them at all.

That ends today.

So let me introduce you all to the song Ogre Battle. This song first appeared on Queen I1, and it’s one of the band’s heaviest songs. It’s a mix of the metal they were experimenting with and Freddie Mercury’s mystical lyrics. I love this era of Queen. In fact, it’s my favourite.

What’s more Halloween than two ogres battling it out?

So give it a listen and add it to your Halloween playlists. Better yet, add this and all the other Queen songs I mentioned.

Fitzie’s track of the day: Ogre Battle, by Queen

