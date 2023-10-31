Tottenham’s 2024-25 third kits will be green

It’s Halloween today and while I’m sure that has nothing to do with the content of this news story, it does mean that we’re officially back in Kit Leak Season™, when dribs and drabs of what to expect for next season’s Tottenham Hotspur shirts start to emerge.

And right on cue, we have the first leak from Footy Headlines. It’s not much, but it’s interesting — Tottenham’s third kits for 2024-25 will be... green.

: Tottenham 2024-25 Third Kit Info Leaked: https://t.co/2f6cDcDW5c — Footy Headlines (@Footy_Headlines) October 31, 2023

So Tottenham have been especially green-curious over the past few seasons. The last green kits were these lovely specimens from 2020-21, the COVID season, with the rando salmon-colored trim. I don’t really know how I feel about those because that was during the Mourinho era and I’ve mostly successfully blocked those years from my conscious memory.

Then of course there were the OTHER green(ish) kits from 2018-19. You know. The ones we wore in Ajax. My continued hot take about these kits is that they were #actually garbage and the only reason we think fondly of them today is because of the Miracle of Amsterdam. But that’s probably not going to earn me very many friends at the local Spurs pub.

Anyway, back to 2024-25, we don’t really know anything apart from these basic color swatches, but the colors themselves seem pretty okay. The shade is a bit more minty than forest or teal, and I’m quite okay with the color itself as a) it’s something that we’ve never really seen before on a Tottenham team, and b) it’s not beige.

But the proof’s in the pudding and we probably won’t see the pudding for a while yet. There’s a TON that could go wrong with these kits, and Nike being Nike it’s probably going to be similar to, IDK, Barcelona’s training kit design this season or something. Who knows.

But anyway, we’re getting green, and that’s at least potentially pretty sweet.