The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham News and Links for Wednesday, October 4

good morning!

We’re a couple days into October, but it isn’t too late to take a look at what this month has in store for Tottenham. Let’s take a look:

Tottenham Hotspur men:

Well this is a pretty straightfotward month so there isn’t much to say. No cup competitions, an international break and little travel? Sounds like the perfect time for Spurs to take care of business in the pm and do their pumpking-picking in the later pm.

Three games - two away, one at home. Luton, Fulham, Palace. You can be dismissive and say that’s nine points easy (and it should be nine points). But Palace away is not an easy fixture at all, and they’re playing really well with Roy Hodson right now.

But this is Ange’s Spurs. So all nine points.

Tottenham Hotspur men’s schedule: At Luton Town (7 Oct); Fulham (23 Oct); at Crystal Palace (27 Oct)

Tottenham Hotspur women:

We’re only one game into the season, so it’s difficult where this team stands under its new manager. With two more games this month, hopefully we get a better idea.

Tottenham Hotspur women’s schedule: At Brighton (15 Oct); at Villa (21 Oct)

Fitzie’s track of the day: Waiting Room, by Fugazi

And now for your links:

Premier League release Var audio of Luis Diaz offside call vs Tottenham

Davinson Sanchez’s Galatasary come from behind to defeat Man United

Southend United fans celebrate takeover deal

Stevie Nicks doesn’t see any reason to continue Fleetwood Mac