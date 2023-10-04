Brennan Johnson injury to keep him out of Luton match, Wales call-up

Tottenham Hotspur fans won’t be seeing Brennan Johnson on the pitch again until at least after the upcoming international break. According to Charlie Eccleshire in The Athletic (£), Johnson’s hamstring injury, which he sustained during the North London Derby weekend before last, will keep him out of Spurs’ upcoming match at Luton Town, and out of the Wales squad.

Ange Postecoglou has been downplaying the severity of Johnson’s injury, but the club is very clearly playing it safe with Johnson. In truth, away to Luton is a match where Spurs can probably afford to rotate a little — while there are no easy matches in the Premier League, Luton are near the bottom of the table in goals, xG, and xGA, and have yet to win a match at home.

Postecoglou has also hinted that both James Maddison and Son Heung-Min are less than 100% over the past few weeks, and while major rotation would likely be a risky endeavor (see Tottenham crashing out of the Carabao Cup at Fulham a few weeks ago) it does feel like this would be a good opportunity to rest a few key players. But we’ll find out in a couple of days when Big Ange holds his press conference ahead of the match at Kenilworth Road.