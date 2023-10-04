BREAKING: Manor Solomon injured in training, out 2-3 months.

Just when you thought the discourse surrounding Manor Solomon was starting to die down, we get some breaking news. According to Israeli sports journalist Raz Amir, Tottenham Hotspur winger Manor Solomon has sustained an injury in training this week. The nature of the injury is as of yet undisclosed, but he could be out for 2-3 months.

Now, we should note that while this is breaking in the Israeli media, it has not (yet) hit the English journalists, but I expect that’ll happen shortly. It does, however, put Spurs in something of a bind, considering Ivan Perisic is already out for the remainder of the season.

Solomon was likely going to be in the mix to start at the left wing position at least situationally. Ange Postecoglou decided to start Richarlison there against Liverpool and that could be the plan going forward assuming everyone else is healthy. But we already know that Son Heung-Min is not at 100%, and if he’s rested and Richy’s moved centrally, then that leaves a big ol’ ??? at left wing going forward.

Bryan Gil is said to be somewhat close to a return after offseason surgery, but there’s been a frustrating lack of substantial reporting on the nature of his recovery. And beyond him, well... good question. U23 winger Jamie Donley made the bench against Liverpool and has been tearing it up in the Premier League 2 this season, as has his teammate Yago Santiago. Would Ange consider throwing one of them into the fire if needed? Or would he think outside of the box, maybe pushing Destiny Udogie forward and sliding Ben Davies at LB?

Lots of questions. No real answers. We’ll probably find out more when Ange holds his press conference later in the week.