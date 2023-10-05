The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham News and Links for Thursday, October 5

good morning!
Who here is ready for another edition of Trending Up/Trending Down? Let’s dig in:
Trending Up:
Heung-min Son: What a few weeks Sonny has had. Braces in back-to-back games against some pretty big competition all while carrying a slight knock.
He’s currently second in the race for the golden boot
Richarlison: Richarlison made some brave remarks about him seeking help for his mental health. In his first game back from international break he scored and provided the crucial assist in Spurs’ 2-1 win against Sheffield United.
Richarlison also found himself in some good positions when he came on against Arsenal and Liverpool - even coming close to scoring the game-winner at the Emirates.
Suits: That’s two games in a row now where Ange Postecoglou has worn a suit. Before it was only a long-sleeve shirt with the sleeves rolled up.
Of course our boss was sending a signal suiting up against Arsenal and Liverpool. But temps are getting chilly now and he has to ditch the t-shirt eventually, right? Will he wear a suit this weekend????
Trending Down:
Manor Solomon: I mean, you kinda trend down by default if you’re out two-three months because of an injury. A shame as I thought he’s looked okay in some of his appearances.
Days until Rodrigo Bentancur is back: Conversely, Rodrigo Bentancur is coming back soon. We’ve missed him so. How long til he’s back? Not sure.
Spurs aren’t rushing to bring him back yet, but it’s a fact that he’s at least one day closer to his return.
Fitzie’s track of the day: Bam Bam, by Sister Nancy
