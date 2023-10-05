The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham News and Links for Thursday, October 5

good morning!

Who here is ready for another edition of Trending Up/Trending Down? Let’s dig in:

Trending Up:

Heung-min Son: What a few weeks Sonny has had. Braces in back-to-back games against some pretty big competition all while carrying a slight knock.

He’s currently second in the race for the golden boot

Richarlison: Richarlison made some brave remarks about him seeking help for his mental health. In his first game back from international break he scored and provided the crucial assist in Spurs’ 2-1 win against Sheffield United.

Richarlison also found himself in some good positions when he came on against Arsenal and Liverpool - even coming close to scoring the game-winner at the Emirates.

Suits: That’s two games in a row now where Ange Postecoglou has worn a suit. Before it was only a long-sleeve shirt with the sleeves rolled up.

Of course our boss was sending a signal suiting up against Arsenal and Liverpool. But temps are getting chilly now and he has to ditch the t-shirt eventually, right? Will he wear a suit this weekend????

Trending Down:

Manor Solomon: I mean, you kinda trend down by default if you’re out two-three months because of an injury. A shame as I thought he’s looked okay in some of his appearances.

Days until Rodrigo Bentancur is back: Conversely, Rodrigo Bentancur is coming back soon. We’ve missed him so. How long til he’s back? Not sure.

Spurs aren’t rushing to bring him back yet, but it’s a fact that he’s at least one day closer to his return.

Fitzie’s track of the day: Bam Bam, by Sister Nancy

And now for your links:

Dan KP: VAR has made following football ‘immeasurably’ worse

Lazio strike in 95th minute to stun Celtic in Champions League

Bashir Humphreys scores first senior goal in Swansea win vs Norwich City