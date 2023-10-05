Double Trouble: Spurs again nominated for monthly player, manager awards

It’s been a great month for Tottenham Hotspur. In the first real challenge of the season, Spurs have come out of fixtures against Arsenal and Liverpool with 4 points, are second on the table, and are playing great football.

And people are noticing! Hence the latest round of Premier League monthly award nominations:

Nominees for @EASPORTSFC Player of the Month are in...



Julian Alvarez

⚒️ Jarrod Bowen

Pedro Neto

Mohamed Salah

⚪️ Son Heung-min

Kieran Trippier

Ollie Watkins#PLAwards | ️ https://t.co/IHp2UUz2ln pic.twitter.com/mGg9PUWGaM — Premier League (@premierleague) October 5, 2023

Who earns your vote for @BarclaysFooty Manager of the Month?



Mikel Arteta

Unai Emery

Eddie Howe

Jurgen Klopp

Ange Postecoglou#PLAwards | ️ https://t.co/E8gyf98Xgo pic.twitter.com/UUg8vuoOTB — Premier League (@premierleague) October 5, 2023

That’s right! Big Ange Postecoglou has been nominated for his second consecutive Manager of the Month award, and Spurs captain Heung-Min Son has been nominated for Player of the Month, after James Maddison won the award for August.

The competition is strong for both awards, though Sonny has to be an extremely good chance for Player of the Month after scoring a sterling six(!) goals in September. Ange Postecoglou’s biggest challenger is potentially Mikel Arteta, but he is also up against (hilariously) Jurgen Klopp - and you just know that Ange pipping him to this award after the events of the weekend would just grate on him in the absolute best possible way.

There’s a shout-out too for youth team center back Alfie Dorrington, nominated for PL2 Player of the Month after the U-21’s strong performances so far this season. He and Ashley Phillips have formed a formidable partnership in defense, though there’s maybe some questions to be asked as to why some of the youth team’s sparkling attacking talent weren’t nominated.

Look, these awards don’t mean anything, but if nothing else, it’s at least nice to recognize (and have the footballing public and powers-that-be recognize) what a fantastic job Ange and the team have been doing this season. There’s a public voting component to this, so feel free to click through and vote!

Good luck to Sonny, Ange, and Alfie.