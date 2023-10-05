Injury Update: Bryan Gil to make Tottenham’s bench vs. Luton

Tottenham Hotspur have got a bit of the injury bug in the past couple of weeks, but there’s some good news — while Brennan Johnson is unlikely to be fit and return to the squad until after the upcoming international break, Bryan Gil is expected to be on the bench for tomorrow’s match at Luton Town.

The Athletic’s Charlie Eccleshire (£) writes that Gil was “the 21st man” against Liverpool, meaning he was training but wasn’t quite fit enough to make the bench. The implication is that he’ll be on the bench at. Kenilworth Road and presumably available as a substitute should Ange Postecoglou decide to call on him, but otherwise he’ll rely on Alejo Veliz and Jamie Donley.

That also implies that Ange is mostly likely to persist with the attacking band he used against Liverpool, with Richarlison on the left and Son Heung-Min in the center. Maddison’s injuries have been described as a series of knocks, but nothing particularly serious or worrying.

Sonny, meanwhile, has been dealing with a groin injury over the past few weeks that has limited his participation; his substitution, along with James Maddison’s, was planned and the club has been carefully monitoring his minutes and will continue to do so. Unfortunately, Sonny won’t be able to rest over the next two weeks as he was included in Jurgen Klinsmann’s Korea squad for friendlies against Tunisia and Vietnam. That is a sentence that’s still extremely weird to type.

Elsewhere, Giovani Lo Celso’s minor injury has proved to be more significant than previously suggested; Eccelshare writes that he has yet to rejoin full training but is expected back “soon.” Johnson’s injury continues to be described as minor, but the club is opting to rest him through the international break and are targeting the Fulham match for his return. Ryan Sessegnon is still “a ways off” returning to first team training after an ACL injury last February, while Rodrigo Bentancur is targeting a November return to fitness. Ivan Perisic is dead.