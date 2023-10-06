The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham News and Links for Friday, October 6

good morning and happy friday —

The world has been abuzz ever since Luton Town were promoted to the Premier League earlier this season. And a lot of that chitter chatter has been dedicated to Kenilworth Road, the Hatters’ ground.

Tottenham will get their turn to visit the football ground tomorrow. They will be the biggest club to visit Kenilworth Road when they do. But today’s hoddle isn’t about the ground.

Let’s talk about Luton Airport instead, located a convenient ten minute drive from the stadium.

Luton Airport fun facts:

It isn’t only convenient to the Hatters’ football ground, it’s also about a 30 minute train ride to St Pancras Station in London. Good news for all you Harry Potter fans out there. Seven airlines fly out of this airport including RyanAir, easyjet and Wizz Air. Truly the most luxurious of all airliners. At least they’re more affordable (you would think). Luton Aiport was used by the Royal Air Force during WW2. It’s the fifth-busiest airport in the UK, beating out Edinburgh and Leeds-Bradford, among others.

So there you have it. There aren’t too many fun facts about Luton Airport, but it’s an airport. Not as if every airport in the world is bursting at the seams with fun facts.

And now for your links:

