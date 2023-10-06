Emerson Royal’s comp of his baby’s birth is the wholesome Spurs content you need

“Video comps” may not be the first thing you think of when you think of Tottenham Hotspur fullback Emerson Royal, but it’s probably not too far behind. Although he’s had somewhat of a turbulent tenure at times in North London, Emerson has endeared himself greatly to Spurs fans the past couple of years thanks to his timely comp videos of his performances. Whenever Emerson does something good on the football pitch, you know a :fire-emoji: comp video will be coming soon.

But that’s already in his locker. What does he do to top that? Well, how about post a comp video of the birth of his child?

No way Emerson dropped a comp for the birth of his own child. This might be the wildest thing I’ve ever seen. I can’t believe this is a real thing. pic.twitter.com/1w105TqdA5 — Billie (@Billie_T) October 6, 2023

Now, there’s two ways to look at this. If you’re a skeptic or just a curmudgeon, this video is weird, kinda creepy, and somewhat exploitative of his lovely partner in what is probably one of her most vulnerable points of her young life. It broadcasts something intensely personal to an audience of millions and is just... well, a strange thing to do. That’s certainly an opinion you can have.

But for everyone else, including me, this is wholesome as hell. It’s quite clear the affection he has for his partner and for his child, he comes across as a loving and supportive person and father, and I have absolutely no doubt that this was done with the full and complete support of the mother — I can say with experience that NOTHING happens in a birthing suite without the woman in labor approving it (which is the way it should be). It also seems as though everything went well. Welcome Royal Baby!

So I’m going to say — this is sweet and incredible. Emerson Jr. looks like a lovely child and I can safely say this video is like nothing I’ve ever seen from a professional footballer. Who posts a comp video of his child’s birth? Emerson Royal does, y’all. Get in, lad.