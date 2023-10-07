Luton Town vs. Tottenham Hotspur: game time, live blog, and how to watch online

After the excitement of hosting LiVARpool last week, Tottenham Hotspur have one more job to do before the international break with a slightly more low-key match against newly promoted Luton Town.

The smallest club in the league, Luton are long odds to stay up this season, but that doesn’t mean Ange’s “mates” will be taking it lightly today. As we well know, in the Premier League anything can happen, especially when Spurs are involved. With that said, hopefully today is a battering that puts the Lilywhites (albeit temporarily) into top spot!

COYS!

Lineups

Your lunchtime Hatters. pic.twitter.com/CgIFtcVzXr — Luton Town FC (@LutonTown) October 7, 2023

Live Blog

How to Watch

Luton Town vs. Tottenham Hotspur

Kenilworth Road, Luton, UK

Saturday, October 7, 2023

Time: 7:30 a.m. ET, 12:30 p.m. UK

TV: USA Network, TNT Sports 1 (UK). Check international listings at livesoccertv.com

Streaming: nbcsports.com

