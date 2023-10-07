Luton 0-1 Tottenham: Community Player Ratings

That... is not how I expected that match to go. Tottenham Hotspur remain undefeated in the Premier League and will spend at least a day at the top of the table after defeating Luton Town 1-0 at Kenilworth Road.

The vibes are literally undefeated, but that was pretty nervy at times. Tottenham smushed them in the first half, getting 0.85 xG in the first nine minutes, but a first half dismissal to Yves Bissouma turned the match upside down. Tottenham got a second half goal from Micky van de Ven, assisted by James Maddison, but had to weather a storm of chances from Luton. They did, just barely, and head into the international break with their best ever start in the Premier League.

Gonna be a weird one to evaluate. It’s time to rate the players.

