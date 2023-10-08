Spurs Women vs. Bristol and Sunday Premier League Open Thread

Happy Sunday, Spurs fans! We have a full day of action for you, and it all kicks off at 9 a.m. Tottenham Hotspur Women play their second WSL match of the season and their first at home, kicking off against Bristol City at Brisbane Road today at 9 a.m. ET / 2 p.m. BST. The Women will be hoping to build upon what was (truly) an encouraging loss away at Chelsea last weekend. The match is not televised, but is streamed (for free!) on the FA Player.

There’s also a full slate of Premier League Sunday matches for your enjoyment, so feel free to use this thread to either discuss the Tottenham Women match or whatever game you happen to have on. But keep an eye on the Arsenal vs. City match — a draw in this game means that Tottenham will go into the international break at the top of the table. (Yes pedants, potentially an Arsenal win would do the same pending goal differential, but we don’t root for an Arsenal win.)

Tottenham Football Schedule

Tottenham Hotspur Women vs. Bristol City Women (WSL)

9:00 a.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. BST

Brisbane Road, North London, UK

TV: not televised (USA / UK), Optus Sport (Australia)

Stream: The FA Player (free)

An unchanged starting XI for today's kick-off pic.twitter.com/yiRngVGMmQ — Tottenham Hotspur Women (@SpursWomen) October 8, 2023

Premier League Football Schedule

Brighton vs. Liverpool

9:00 a.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. BST

TV: not televised (USA), Sky Sports (UK)

Stream: Peacock

West Ham vs. Newcastle

9:00 a.m. ET / 2:00 p.m.

TV: USA Network (USA), not televised (UK)

Stream: NBCSports.com

Wolves vs. Aston Villa

9:00 a.m. ET / 2:00 p.m.

TV: not televised (USA/UK)

Stream: Peacock

Arsenal vs. Manchester City

11:30 a.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. UK

TV: not televised (USA), Sky Sports (UK)

Stream: Peacock