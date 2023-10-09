The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham News and Links for Monday, October 9

good morning !!

For those of you who may have been watching non-Tottenham Premier League football this weekend, let me say you missed out on a super match between Leeds and Bristol City.

Elland Road - that’s where the real action was.

There were some really great chances from both clubs in this match including a shock miss from the goal line.

Piroe scored a wonderful goal to clinch the 2-1 win for Leeds.

Here are some quick hits from the rest of the weekend:

Leicester City made it six wins in a row with a convincing 2-0 win against Stoke City.

Ipswich Town also had an impressive 4-2 win against Preston, creating an eight-point gap between second and third place in the table.

The highlight of the match was an amazing solo goal from Brandon Williams in the 35th minute. The fullback won the ball inside his own half and tore through the Preston’s defence to score at the other end. Truly Sonny-esque!

Middlesbrough conitnued their climb out of the relegation scrap with a 4-0 win at Sunderland. That’s four wins in a row now for Boro.

Birmingham City continued their incredible campaign with a 3-1 win against WBA. And they might reward John Eustace by handing him the sack? Why? Well because former DC United manager Wayne Rooney reportedly is in the running to take the helm at the Midlands club.

That’d be a disastrous appointment. Someone needs to tell Tom Brady to stick by his current manager.

Fitzie’s track of the day: If I Had A Boat, by Lyle Lovett

And now for your links:

