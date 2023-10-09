A VERY IMPORTANT ANNOUNCEMENT

Everyone needs to read this, it’s extremely important.
More From Cartilage Free Captain
- Luton 0-1 Tottenham Hotspur: Player ratings to the theme of classic memes
- Don’t expect Son to get any rest this international break because the world is a cruel, dark place that doesn’t care about your feelings
- The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham News and Links for Monday, October 9
- Spurs Women vs. Bristol and Sunday Premier League Open Thread
- Luton 0-1 Tottenham: Community Player Ratings
- Luton 0-1 Tottenham Hotspur: Spurs prevail for all three points
Loading comments...