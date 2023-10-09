 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

A VERY IMPORTANT ANNOUNCEMENT

READ THIS PIECE

By Dustin George-Miller
/ new
Luton Town v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League Photo by Henry Browne/Getty Images

Everyone needs to read this, it’s extremely important.

More From Cartilage Free Captain

Tottenham Hotspur News 24/7

Loading comments...