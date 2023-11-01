The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham News and Links for Wednesday, November 1

good morning everyone!

There’s no way around it. This is going to be a nerve-wrecking month for the men’s and women’s squads.

Tottenham men’s squad:

It’s November 1 and Tottenham are top of the league. You know who aren’t? Mauricio Pochettino’s Chelsea. The former Tottenham boss doesn’t seem to be under any pressure from the Chelsea board since joining the dark side this summer, but maybe he will after November 6.

That’s because it is Pochettino’s return to Tottenham. Albeit, under unfriendly circumstances in a fixture that is going to have some weird energy to it. I imagine there’s still a divide in how our fanbase views Poch right now.

And even with no European footie, there are still tough matches throughout the rest of the month: Wolves away and Villa. This comes before an even more crucial December period.

Tottenham Hotspur men’s schedule: Chelsea (6 Nov), at Wolves (11 Nov), Aston Villa (26 Nov).

Tottenham women’s squad:

Robert Vilahamn has done some great work since taking over the squad, leading Tottenham to a 3-0-1 start to the campaign .

That includes a really strong 3-1 away win against Brighton.

Spurs are currently third in the table and will have a chance to play the league’s leaders, Man City, later this month.

Tottenham Hotspur women’s schedule: Everton (5 Nov), Liverpool (12 Nov), at Leicester (19 Nov), Bristol City (22 Nov), at City (26 Nov)

Fitzie’s track of the day: Snap, by Rosa Linn

And now for your links:

The Athletic ($$): Can Brennan Johnson bring more ‘natural’ balance to Spurs attack?

Alasdair Gold on those Tanguy N’Dombele hamburger rumours

Vinicius Jr extends contract with Real Madrid