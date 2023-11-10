The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham News and Links for Friday, November 10

Morning everybody! I’m gonna talk about my kids again (at the risk of being this guy):

My eldest daughter (3 and a half) has been going through a bit of a Disney Princess phase lately. She’d never seen any of the movies, but she loves the songs (and singing along and dancing and dressing up) so has become obsessed with a few different film characters as a result (mostly Ana and Elsa from Frozen). She LOVES the song Let It Go - we blame daycare for introducing it to her in some of their music and movement times.

As a result, we’d been wondering if it was time for child #1 to have her first movie viewing experience. It’s probably too early for the movie theater; we’d annoy way too many people there and the scale of the audio-visual experience would be too overwhelming. We did however think that the attention span was probably there to stay engaged for the length of a kid’s film within the comfort of our own home.

The only question remained: which movie? See, a lot of the Disney/Pixar movies are mostly okay for that age range, but with some quite scary / dark scenes included (often involving the murdering of the protagonist’s parents - which isn’t something we were really looking to currently address due to a few current circumstances). Finding Nemo? Terrifying scenes in the depths of the ocean. Moana? Evil fire demon island. Frozen? Giant ice monsters guarding Elsa’s castle, and a dude who tries to murder several main characters. And the list goes on.

Thinking back to my first movies, I only have some vague memories of watching movies at a young age: We’re Back always came to mind, as I LOVED dinosaurs; I also watched a few of the Disney classics, such as Bambi and Beauty and the Beast (though I couldn’t tell you which came first). I do remember though that my first movie-going experience was The Lion King, to which my nana took me.

We ended up settling on Frozen; #1 loved the songs and the characters, and it was probably one of the less dark Disney films. I love the movies, so wanted this to be a special experience (with the above in mind, probably more for me than for her!) so we closed the curtains, set up a pillow fort, got snacks, and sat down to watch together... only for her to get bored after 15 minutes. Kid can watch 2 hours of Bluey non-stop, but apparently a more serious, lengthy narrative was a bit too much. We decided we’d try again in a couple weeks.

Turns out all the thought and planning were for nothing as daycare did a movie day and she had her first full movie experience there! Figures.

Do you remember your first movie-going (or viewing) experience? What was the movie? What do you think would be your first choice to show to current / hypothetical future children?

Matty Flatt’s track of the day: I’m Not Giving Up Tonight, by Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds

And now for your links:

More great news as James Maddison is pulled from the England squad due to injury

The Turkish media are saying Galatasaray want to cut Tanguy Ndombele’s loan short after he took Ange’s comment to “Enjoy your lunch” too literally

Reuters: The NWSL have announced a record new multi-platform broadcast deal

BBC: Recently awarded Miserablest Man in Football 2023 Jurgen Klopp is angry again after Liverpool get a last-minute equalizer chalked off by VAR and opposition fans are happy