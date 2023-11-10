Ange Postecoglou named Premier League Manager of the Month for the third straight time

The news coming out of Tottenham Hotspur hasn’t been the best since Monday’s loss to Chelsea, so here’s some: Ange Postecoglou has done something no other manager has ever done — he’s won Premier League Manager of the Month in each of his first three months in the league.

Ange Postecoglou has been named the Premier League Manager of the Month for October!



Congratulations to Ange and all his coaching staff on their hat-trick of awards!

I mean, that’s just objectively cool and I will not allow any talk about “jinxes” or “karmic rebalancing,” even delayed ones. There is no Curse of the Three-mbino or anything like that. Just one singular catastropic home match against Chelsea that sucks and has potentially long-lasting consequences.

The “good” news is that with the Chelsea loss and a medium term roster crisis precipitated by injuries and suspensions, it doesn’t appear very likely anymore that Big Ange is going to win it for the fourth straight time. That’s okay, it’s pretty magnanimous of Ange to let some of the other, lesser managers feel good about themselves for once this season. That’s just the sort of guy he is.