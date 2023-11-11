Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Tottenham Hotspur: game time, live blog, and how to watch online

It’s amazing how much can change in a week.

Spurs were flying, topping the league playing an aggressive, attractive brand of football with a squad that was absolutely firing on all cylinders. Now, Tottenham Hotspur are missing half their squad due to a mixture of suspensions and injuries, with key players James Maddison and Mickey van de Ven out for extended spells.

With that in mind, an away fixture against Wolves will be a tricky proposition. The West Midlands side have been playing good football this season and have stolen points from Manchester City and Newcastle. Their record against Spurs is decent as well, winning two of the last three fixtures between the two sides.

History counts for nothing though in the Premier League, and Ange and co will still have high expectations for the team. Here’s hoping Spurs can head into the international break in the strongest possible manner (as opposed to limping their way there).

COYS!

Lineups

✌️ Two changes from #SHUWOL

➡️ Gomes & Bellegarde into the XI



How we line-up to take on @SpursOfficial.



@AstroPay_OK pic.twitter.com/BseqOiHS9f — Wolves (@Wolves) November 11, 2023

Live Blog

How to Watch

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Tottenham Hotspur

Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton, UK

Saturday, November 11, 2023

Time: 7:30 a.m. ET, 12:30 p.m. UK

TV: USA Network, TNT Sports Ultimate (UK). Check international listings at livesoccertv.com

Streaming: nbcsports.com

