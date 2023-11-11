Wolves 2-1 Tottenham: Community Player Ratings

Please, my vibes, they’re very sick. Tottenham Hotspur went to Molineux to play Wolves, and things looked great for while after Brennan Johnson scored his first Spurs goal inside 3 minutes.

But the feelings didn’t last. Tottenham’s early joy quickly curdled into what was a mostly anemic and turgid offensive performance. Spurs’ makeshift back line played mostly well, but Wolves scored two goals in extra time of the second half to take all three points. The final score was 2-1, Spurs’ second straight loss after going undefeated in their first 10.

That wasn’t fun. It’s time to rate the players.

Rate the players from 1⁄2 to 5 stars. If the player doesn’t deserve a rating due to minutes played, DO NOT RANK. I will round the stars up/down to the nearest half-star for the player ratings later this week.

