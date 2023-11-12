Tottenham Women vs. Liverpool and Sunday Premier League open thread

Happy Sunday, y’all! Tottenham Hotspur Women are having a strong start to the WSL season, with 10 points from their opening five matches. Today, they host another upstart team hoping to make some waves and disrupt the usual suspects at the top of the table — Liverpool Women. This match is on early and is televised on BBC Two for our UK readers and streamed on Paramount+ for those of you in the states — no FA Player today!

Elsewhere, there are a bunch of Premier League matches to watch if you’re so inclined, though out of all of them they decided to televise West Ham-Forest because god knows why.

Anyway, this is your open thread. You know the rules.

Women’s Super League

Tottenham Hotspur Women vs. Liverpool Women

Sunday, November 12, 2023

7:30 a.m. ET / 12:30 p.m. GMT

TV: Not televised (USA), BBC Two (UK)

Streaming: Paramount+ (USA)

Premier League Sunday Schedule

Aston Villa vs. Fulham

9:00 a.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. GMT

TV: Not televised

Stream: Peacock

Brighton vs. Sheffield United

9:00 a.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. GMT

TV: Not televised

Stream: Peacock

Liverpool vs. Brentford

9:00 a.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. GMT

TV: Not televised

Stream: Peacock

West Ham vs. Nottingham Forest

9:00 a.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. GMT

TV: USA Network (USA), Sky Sports (UK)

Stream: NBCSports.com

Chelsea vs. Manchester City

11:30 a.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. GMT

TV: USA Network (USA) / Sky Sports (UK)

Stream: Peacock