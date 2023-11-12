 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Tottenham Women vs. Liverpool and Sunday Premier League open thread

By Dustin George-Miller
/ new
Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal - Barclays Women’s Super League Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

Happy Sunday, y’all! Tottenham Hotspur Women are having a strong start to the WSL season, with 10 points from their opening five matches. Today, they host another upstart team hoping to make some waves and disrupt the usual suspects at the top of the table — Liverpool Women. This match is on early and is televised on BBC Two for our UK readers and streamed on Paramount+ for those of you in the states — no FA Player today!

Elsewhere, there are a bunch of Premier League matches to watch if you’re so inclined, though out of all of them they decided to televise West Ham-Forest because god knows why.

Anyway, this is your open thread. You know the rules.

Women’s Super League

Tottenham Hotspur Women vs. Liverpool Women
Sunday, November 12, 2023
7:30 a.m. ET / 12:30 p.m. GMT
TV: Not televised (USA), BBC Two (UK)
Streaming: Paramount+ (USA)

Premier League Sunday Schedule

Aston Villa vs. Fulham
9:00 a.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. GMT
TV: Not televised
Stream: Peacock

Brighton vs. Sheffield United
9:00 a.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. GMT
TV: Not televised
Stream: Peacock

Liverpool vs. Brentford
9:00 a.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. GMT
TV: Not televised
Stream: Peacock

West Ham vs. Nottingham Forest
9:00 a.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. GMT
TV: USA Network (USA), Sky Sports (UK)
Stream: NBCSports.com

Chelsea vs. Manchester City
11:30 a.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. GMT
TV: USA Network (USA) / Sky Sports (UK)
Stream: Peacock

More From Cartilage Free Captain

Tottenham Hotspur News 24/7

Loading comments...