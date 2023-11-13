The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham News and Links for Monday, November 13

good morning everyone - your hoddler-in-chief has returned! A big thanks to D-Menno and Matty for hoddling in my absence. I read most of them during my travels (Matty, I particularly enjoyed your mother-in-law hoddle).

I’m still a little tired, to be honest. I got back from the UK yesterday. I hate flying. Hate it. Not the actual part of being in the air - but the airports, throngs of people, the middle seat on a seven-hour flight.

Also, thanks to those who gave me recommendations. They were all looked into. I can confirm my buddy and I went to EE-USK for dinner in Oban. The distillery was already on the list! I love Oban scotch.

Some things proved more difficult, though. We had no time to visit the western coast of Wales. And the record store in Hackney proved too out of the way. Had it been a stop on the way back/to Hampstead Heath, I would’ve gone.

A surprising ommission: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. After relinquishing my ticket, the desire to go waned. It didn’t feel as right. I’ll have a chance to visit in a few months.

I’ll share a story or two about my trip in the coming days, but for now let’s ease into the week. Please keep your voices down. Your HIC will still be trying to wake up.

Fitzie’s track of the day: Go!, by Public Service Broadcasting

And now for your links:

Alasdair Gold’s talking points from Tottenham’s defeat to Wolves

Charlie Eccleshare ($$): Last week showed Ange’s side is a work in progress

Xavi says media negativity is affecting Barca’s younger players

St Patrick’s Athletic win FAI Cup